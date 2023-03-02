William Galmore

Published 10:00 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

William Galamore

Dec. 11, 1943 – Feb. 23, 2023

Funeral Services for William Galmore, 79, of Natchez, who died February 23, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

