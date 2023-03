Alvin Bobby Brown Published 5:34 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Dec. 9, 1942 – Feb. 19, 2023

NATCHEZ – Burial services for Alvin Bobby Brown, 80, of Dallas, TX who died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Dallas will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Natchez National Cemetery. Services are under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com