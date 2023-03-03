Crime Reports: Friday, March 3, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, March 3, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Hucky’s.

Traffic stop on Northgate Road.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Disturbing the peace on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on Duncan Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Natchez Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Madison Street.

Shoplifting on North Commerce Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Four intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Cottage Farm Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Monroe Street.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Harassment on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Hit and run on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on North Meridian Road.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Eastwood Road.

Traffic stop at Red Carpet Inn.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Ricky Lee Ellis Jr., 33, Church Street, Fayette, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and violation of window tint law. Released on $1,000 bond.

Lorenzo Green, 38, Holly Drive, Natchez, on charges of burglary: dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not. Held on $25,000 bond. Also charged with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Tia Neshae Groom, 28, Eastmoor Drive, Natchez, on charges of drive-by shooting, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, and aggravated assault. Released on $60,000 bond.

Fantasia McGowan, 29, Abbott Street, Natchez, on charge of child neglect. Released on $100,000 bond.

Kelvin Tyrone Sims, 49, Parker Street, Natchez, on charge of burglary: breaking and entering a commercial building. Released on $10,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Lorenzo Green, 38, Holly Drive, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Ijose Marie West, 41, Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Released on $10,000 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Unwanted subject on State Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Quitman Road.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Harassment on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on Reba Christian Road.

Trespassing on Cortina Court.

Theft on Cardinal Drive.

Theft on Government Fleet Road.

Simple assault on Cortina Court.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Juvenile problem on Rand Road.

Intelligence report on Hedges Plantation Road.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Rushing Street.

Burglary on New Hope Road.

Civil matter on Greer Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Civil matter on State Park Road.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Intelligence report on Bryan Road.

Traffic stop on Windy Hill Road.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Broadmoor Drive.

Trespassing on Cardinal Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Frank Polk, 43, homeless, bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.

Anthony Godbold, 35, 2071 Eleanor St., indecent behavior with juveniles (three counts), carnal knowledge of a juvenile (two counts). No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Teresa Hill, 55, mack Moore Road, Ferriday, aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property. No bond set.

Sam Wells Jr., 49, 27393 Louisiana Hwy 15, felony theft. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Juvenile problem on Concordia Park Drive.

Criminal trespass on Eugene Road.

Automobile accident on Tumminello Road.

Accident with injury on US 84.

Bench warrant on Doyle Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Criminal mischief on Gibson Road.

Simple assault report at Trinity Medical.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Nuisance animals on Levee Additions Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Allen Froust, 41, 203 Michael Drive, possession of schedule II drugs, driving under suspension, no insurance and improper lane use. No bond set.