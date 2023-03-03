Lee Potery Gooden Published 9:42 am Friday, March 3, 2023

Feb. 17, 1950 – Feb. 26, 2023

UNION CHURCH – Funeral services for Lee “Buddy” Potery Gooden, 73, of Natchez, who passed away on Feb. 26, 2023, at his residence in Natchez, MS will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, Hickory Block United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Johnny Irving officiating, burial will follow at Hickory Block Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS, and on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Lee, “Buddy” as he was so fondly known as, was born Feb. 17, 1950, in Adams County, MS, to Lee Potery Brady and Mary Gooden.

Lee “Buddy” was a member of Hickory Block United Methodist Church and Clover Hill Masonic Lodge #13. “Buddy” loved fishing and playing softball and baseball.

Lee “Buddy” was preceded in death by his parents, Lee P. Brady and Mary Gooden Hunt; one son, Lee P. Gooden, Jr.; one grandson, Kasen Harris; stepfather, Marvin Hunt; mother and father-in-law, Edward and L. T. Good; one sister; two brothers and two brothers-in-law.

Lee “Buddy” leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife of fifty-four years, Betty Good Gooden; four daughters, Doris Harris and husband, Ken, Gloria Jones, and husband, Glen, Shunte Johnson and husband, Shawn and Toni Adams and husband, Troy; two sons, Bruce Gooden and Jacinta and Glen Knight and wife, Christine; stepmother, Mary Magdalene “Maggie” Brady; eight sisters, five brothers; eleven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.