Rebels use big third inning to pull away from Brookhaven Academy Published 12:33 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

NATCHEZ — Connor Aplin had two base hits and Jack Krevolin got the win on the mound as the Adams County Christian School Rebels defeated the Brookhaven Academy Cougars 12-5 last Thursday night.

Aplin was the only player for ACCS to finish with multiple base hits. Tristan Burns, Sean Kerry Cothern, Colton Rabb, Parker Rocah, and Tyson Young each had one base hit. And all of the Rebels’ base hits ended up being singles.

Rebels head coach Jake Winston said he was pleased with his team’s performance at the plate, especially when it came to plate discipline.

Email newsletter signup

“I thought we swung the bats extremely well (Thursday) night. Didn’t chase a lot of pitches out of the zone. We had a game plan coming into the game and it worked out for us,” Winston said. “They walked us a few times. When we needed that hit, we got it.”

The game was tied at 1-1 at the end of the first inning before ACCS exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to take an 8-1 lead. Brookhaven Academy tried to get back in the game with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Rebels responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth to go up 11-3.

Krevolin was the winning pitcher despite walking seven batters and giving up six hits. He made up for that with five strikeouts and a good defense behind him.

“I thought he got up there and competed well. The one thing I would like to see more from him is strikes in 0-0 counts and 1-1 counts. He got behind in the count too much,” Winston said. “But he competed and battled for his team. At the end of the day, that’s the key component to success on the mound.”

ACCS improved to 2-3 overall with the win. The Rebels played host to Amite School Center on Friday with the junior varsity game at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6 p.m.