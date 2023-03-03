Shirley Fay Champlin Chamberlain Published 5:33 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Oct. 10, 1939 – March 2, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Shirley Fay Champlin Chamberlain, 83, of Natchez who died Thursday, March 02, 2023, in Byram will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 06, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Carl Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Monday March 06, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Chamberlain was born Oct. 10, 1939, in Jonesville, LA the daughter of Thomas Arnold Champlin and Mandy Alice Brandenberg Champlin.

She was a member of Morgantown Baptist Church. In 1973 she became the Director of the Operating and Recovery Room for Natchez Community Hospital. She was a Registered Nurse for more than sixty years. She was a member of AORN Association and the Nurses Association.

Mrs. Chamberlain was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Clara Mae Champlin Andrews; two brothers, C. C. “Boodie” Champlin, and Thomas C. “Sonny” Champlin; daughter-in-law, Victoria Chamberlain.

Survivors include her son, Victor “Vic” Chamberlain, Jr.; daughter, Kristi Wilson, and husband, Kyle Wilson; grandchildren, Jessica Chamberlain, Lara Katelyn Chamberlain; Trey Chamberlain, III, Chase Wilson, and Wyatt Wilson; three great-grandsons, Nate, Joey, and Zach; a number of nephews, nieces, and other family members; and two special friends, Sue McCain and Carol Swindoll.

Pallbearers will be Benny Champlin, Ronny Champlin, Chad Champlin, Kyle Wilson, Chase Wilson, and Wyatt Wilson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Champlin, Ricky Champlin, Tommy Champlin, Cookie Saucier, Sam Saucier, Trey Chamberlain, Skeeter Wilson, and Freda Williams.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.