Ted Harveston Published 5:30 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Oct. 5, 1937 – March 2, 2023

Services for Ted Harveston, 85, of Natchez who passed from his earthly life Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Natchez, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie McIlwain officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Harveston was born October 5, 1937, the son of Lewis I. Harveston, Sr, and Bertha Hodge Harveston. He was raised in Natchez and worked most of his life in the oil business. He was employed by Wactor Well Service for 32 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Darlene Harveston Sharbono, sons David Harveston and Robert Harveston, brothers Lewis I. Harveston, Jr., William Ray Harveston, Edward Eugene Harveston, and sisters Peggy Jean Harveston and Bronice Harveston Heckford.

Survivors include his daughter Patty Harveston Barrett, sons Ted Harveston, Jr. and Lynn Porter; grandchildren Jay Whitehead, Clay Whitehead, Jordan Whitehead, Jackson Barrett, Braxton Harveston, Paris Harveston, Wayne Harveston, Waylon Harveston, Jessica Harveston Odom, Amber Sharbono, Christopher Sharbono, Tabatha Pacheco, Jonathan Harveston, Krystal Harveston Keys, special friends Eddie Walters, Brenda Henry, Carolyn Porter and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Braxton Harveston, Jay Whitehead, Jackson Barrett, Dave Henry III, Doug McIlwain and Sammy Atkins.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry White and Kenneth Ware.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.