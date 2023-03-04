Russ drives in five to defeat Rams Published 10:15 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

NATCHEZ — Cathedral beat Wilkinson County Christian Academy 11-1 to remain undefeated with a 9-0 record. Senior Noah Russ did his part driving in five runs while Tyler Wimberly drove in three on four hits.

WCCA jumped out to an early lead in the second inning but a four run fourth for Cathedral brought the bats to life. Cathedral finished with 11 hits while the Rams committed 6 errors.

Russ had a home run, triple and double in the win and was a single shy of the cycle. Jake Harriston earned the win with six innings of work giving up three hits and striking out nine batters. Jacob Smith pitched one inning for the Green Wave to earn a save.