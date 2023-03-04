Russ drives in five to defeat Rams

Published 10:15 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Cathedral senior Noah Russ. (File Photo | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Cathedral beat Wilkinson County Christian Academy 11-1 to remain undefeated with a 9-0 record. Senior Noah Russ did his part driving in five runs while Tyler Wimberly drove in three on four hits.

WCCA jumped out to an early lead in the second inning but a four run fourth for Cathedral brought the bats to life. Cathedral finished with 11 hits while the Rams committed 6 errors.

Russ had a home run, triple and double in the win and was a single shy of the cycle. Jake Harriston earned the win with six innings of work giving up three hits and striking out nine batters. Jacob Smith pitched one inning for the Green Wave to earn a save.

Email newsletter signup

 

More Sports

Rebels use big third inning to pull away from Brookhaven Academy

Natchez Dixie Youth still in the ball game

Green Wave thrash Bulldogs to stay undefeated

Hurricanes crash Trojan playoff run

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    On Feb. 2, groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. Do you think he got it wrong this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections