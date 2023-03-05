Crime Reports: Sunday, March 5, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Danterrius Deonte Antonio Jones, 19, 201 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $750.00.

Email newsletter signup

Aja Ruth Carter, 21, 417 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Nina Cherese Lenoir, 41, 2805 Marquette Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $100.00.

Steven Dale Vanwinkle, 42, 27 Angie Lane, Natchez, on charges of burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not and two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on burglary charge. Bond set at $477.50 for first contempt of court charge and $677.50 for second contempt of court charge.

Arrests — Monday, Feb. 27

Marcus Deanthony Winding, 33, 58 Pinemount Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $337.50.

Debra Smith Aldridge, 68, 27 Benbrook Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $272.50.

Reports — Friday

Attempted breaking and entering on Watts Avenue.

Warrant/affidavit on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Abandoned vehicle on Monroe Street.

Intelligence report on North Shields Lane.

Abandoned vehicle on North Rankin Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on South Wall Street.

Threats on East Oak Street.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Feltus Street.

Accident on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Wilson Road.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on South Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Unwanted subject on Liberty Road.

Two threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Two harassment reports on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Rose Wood Circle.

Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Welfare concern/check on John R. Junkin Drive.

Property damage on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Kendall Wayne Christmas, 41, Old Horseshoe Lane, Natchez, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of promethazine liquid, possession of alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of black metallic knuckles. Held without bond.

Stan Winborne, 53, Shady Creek Trail, Brookhaven, on charge of trespassing. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Carl Lavinski Felton, 33, Morgan Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of stolen firearm. Held on $10,000 bond.

Kelvin Vashon Johnson, 49, Smith Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. Held on $50,000 bond.

Kenya Marquette King, 19, Carolina Avenue, Ferriday, La., on charges of aggravated assault and three counts of burglary – all but dwelling. Held on $175,000 bond.

James Edward Merritt, 19, North Acadian Thruway East, Baton Rouge, La., on charge of armed robbery enhancement. Released on $50,000 bond.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Horseshoe Drive.

Burglary on Pinemount Drive.

Property damage on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Main Street.

Unauthorized use on Fieldview Drive.

Intelligence report on Deerfield Road.

Traffic stop on Quitman Road.

Traffic stop on Malorie Road.

Traffic stop on Farr Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Three intelligences report on State Street.

Simple assault on Rushing Street.

Unwanted subject on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Simple assault on U.S. 61 North.

Loud noise/music on Deer Lake Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Gadwall Court.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Roux 61.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

April Evans Sanders-Beetz, 47, 555 Ellard Road, Jonesville, entry or remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace by drunkenness, disturbing the peace by violence. Bond set at $1,450.

Petta Wilson, 58, 404 Calhoun Road, Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to pay fines. Bond set at $1,055.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Public assistance on Smith Lane.

Alarms on Willow Street.

Reports — Thursday

Unwanted person on Boggy Bayou Road.

Disturbance on Kindergarten Road.

Alarms on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Attempted break in on Bingham Street.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

James Foster, 51, 907 Eastwood Drive, Natchez, cruelty to juveniles.