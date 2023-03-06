AC continues win streak Published 11:14 am Monday, March 6, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School’s varsity baseball team ended last week on a strong note as the host Rebels ended a strong week with a hard-fought 12-9 victory over the visiting Amite School Center Rebels last Friday night.

ACCS got off to a rough start to the season back in late February, but now the Rebels have won three in a row to get to the .500 mark for the season at 3-3 overall. But last Friday night’s win over Amite School Center was by no means easy.

“It was a good week for us. We won all three games and kind of gained some momentum. That’s our first winning streak of the season, so I know that’s good for them,” ACCS head coach Jake Winston said.

A pair of freshmen took to the mound and each of them had good performances. Tristan Burns was the winning pitcher despite allowing eight runs, four of them earned, on six hits and two walks. He overcame a shaky outing from the defense behind him by striking out seven batters in his four and two-thirds innings.

Parker Roach earned the save after giving up one unearned run on one hit, struck out two, and walked just one batter over two and one third-innings.

“We put two freshmen on the mound and they dialed it up for us. They pounded the strike zone and let our defense work,” Winston said.

Winston said he was most pleased with how his team came out ready to play after a win over a good Brookhaven Academy last Thursday night. He added he was concerned that his Rebels would come out flat. That would not be the case.

“They swung the bats well and played pretty good defense,” Winston said.

The big inning for ACCS was the bottom of the third inning, when the host Rebels scored seven runs — the majority of them with two outs.

“With two outs, we had three hits and plated four runs. Two-out hits are hard to get,” Winston said.

Despite being charged with the loss on the mound, Amite School Center’s Jamie Morris hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning.

Connor Aplin led ACCS at the plate by going 3-for-3 while Tyson Young went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and Colton Rabb was 2-for-4 with a two-run double. Chris Sewell also had a double.

ACCS (3-3) play host to Centreville Academy on Tuesday with the junior varsity game at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6 p.m.