Catahoula men cited for taking fish illegally Published 4:14 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

CATAHOULA PARISH — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged recreational fishing violations on Feb. 18 in Catahoula Parish.

Agents cited Maurice M. Montpelier, 70, of Aimwell, and Edward M. Montpelier, 30, of Harrisonburg, for taking game fish using illegal methods and intentional concealment of fish. Agents also cited Edward Montpelier for failing to possess a basic fishing license.

Agents located multiple hoop nets that they believed were used for harvesting crappie. Agents setup surveillance on the area and observed the two subjects taking crappie from the hoop nets by boat.

Email newsletter signup

Agents also watched the subjects place the crappie into a burlap sack where they hid them next to a nearby road to be picked up by vehicle.

Taking crappie with a hoop net is an illegal method of take. Agents seized 32 crappie and one blue gill and donated them to a local charity.

Taking game fish using illegal methods carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Intentional concealment of fish brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

The men may also face civil restitution totaling $172 for the replacement value of the illegally taken fish.

Agents involved in the case are Sgt. Richard Heinold and Sgt. Jesse Davis.