CRUISING FOR A CURE: Annual car show raises funds for Relay for Life Published 12:21 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — The 9th annual Relay for Life Cruising for a Cure car show on the Vidalia Riverfront was a big success Saturday as hundreds turned out to see a wide variety of cars, motorcycles, trucks and more from the 1920s and 40s to today.

Each registered paid a $30 fee to a good cause while spectators enjoyed the festivities free with an optional donation to the Relay for Life American Cancer Society Fundraiser.

“Three more cars and we would have broken our record,” said organizer Dusty Oaks. “Our record is 145. We had 142 cars total and ran out of room, so we started parking them on the hill and the road going up to the hotel. We even had a guy from Kentucky who came down here and pulled his car on a trailer. He won the longest distance.”

In all, Oaks said the festivities raised close to $5,000 for Relay for Life.

Susan Perry’s vivid rainbow-colored leopard print Ford Mustang GT occupied the riverfront for the festivities, which she drove from Baton Rouge to be a part of.

It was her first time doing the Cruising for a Cure show, but not her first Relay for Life event, said Perry, whose husband and close friends and family members have had cancer. So she supports the American Cancer Society fundraiser to help families like hers.

The iridescent paint job took around 1,500 hours to complete, she said.

Also joining the show were the nationally and internationally recognized dance team from Jonesville, Glory Bound Cloggers Dance With Me Line.