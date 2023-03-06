Natchez baker’s quest for Spring Baking crown starts tonight on Food Network Published 3:09 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

The quest for $25,000 and the Spring Baking Champion title starts tonight for one Natchez baker.

Season 9 of the Food Network’s popular baking competition premieres tonight at 7 p.m. Central time.

Molly Manning Robertson, Natchez pastry chef and wedding cake baker extraordinaire, will compete against 11 other talented bakers from around the country.

The show’s 10 episodes will begin airing tonight and will continue every Monday night until one of the bakers is named this season’s champion.

A preview of tonight’s event on social media reveals the first challenge for the bakers. In celebration of this season’s theme centered on love, host @jessepalmer asks the bakers to whip up a spring twist of the dessert that made them first fall in love with baking.

Host @JessePalmerTV is celebrating the most-romantic season of them all by asking the bakers to whip up a spring twist of the dessert that made them first fall in love with baking ❤️🍰🌹 The *season premiere* of #SpringBakingChampionship starts TONIGHT @ 8|7c on Food Network! pic.twitter.com/GkvZI2LE20 — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) March 6, 2023

Check out how Roberston did tonight on Food Network.