Natchez baker’s quest for Spring Baking crown starts tonight on Food Network

Published 3:09 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Natchez Pastry Chef Molly Manning Robertson, front row far right, is one of the 12 contestants on the Food Networks' Spring Baking Championship. The first episode airs Monday, March 6. (Photo courtesy Food Network)

The quest for $25,000 and the Spring Baking Champion title starts tonight for one Natchez baker.

Season 9 of the Food Network’s popular baking competition premieres tonight at 7 p.m. Central time.

Molly Manning Robertson, Natchez pastry chef and wedding cake baker extraordinaire, will compete against 11 other talented bakers from around the country.

The show’s 10 episodes will begin airing tonight and will continue every Monday night until one of the bakers is named this season’s champion.

A preview of tonight’s event on social media reveals the first challenge for the bakers. In celebration of this season’s theme centered on love, host @jessepalmer asks the bakers to whip up a spring twist of the dessert that made them first fall in love with baking.

Check out how Roberston did tonight on Food Network.

