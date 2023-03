Natchez woman crowned Most Beautiful at Ole Miss Published 7:49 am Monday, March 6, 2023

A Natchez native earned the title of Most Beautiful at the University of Mississippi this weekend.

Maggie Ulmer, a senior at Ole Miss, was crowned during the university’s annual Parade of Beauties.

A 2019 graduate of Cathedral School, Ulmer is the daughter of Billy and Leah Ulmer of Natchez.