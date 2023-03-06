PHOTO GALLERY: Library hosts Seusstastic Birthday party
Published 11:18 am Monday, March 6, 2023
1 of 9
Aubrey Collins, 8, stands for a picture with the Cat in the Hat. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Brennen Conrad, age 6, rides the bull ride at the Dr. Seuss Birthday Block Party Saturday at the Judge George W. Armstrong Library. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
The Cat in the Hat points and waves to children Saturday at the Dr. Seuss Birthday Block Party. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Volunteers serve up goodies and hot dogs Saturday at the Birthday Block Party for Dr. Seuss’s Birthday. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Library staff and volunteers gather on the steps of the Library with Cat in the Hat for a group photo. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Children of the Miss-Lou line the block of South Commerce Street outside the Judge George W. Armstrong Library for the Dr. Seuss Birthday Block Party. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Children enjoy the Bounce House at the Dr. Seuss Birthday Block Party Saturday at the Judge George W. Armstrong Library. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Children enjoy the Bounce House at the Dr. Seuss Birthday Block Party Saturday at the Judge George W. Armstrong Library. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Children enjoy the Bounce House at the Dr. Seuss Birthday Block Party Saturday at the Judge George W. Armstrong Library. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
NATCHEZ — The cat in the hat was a huge hit at a Dr. Seuss Birthday Block Party Saturday at the Judge George W. Armstrong Library, and there’s no doubt about that.
Library staffers and volunteers sported fabulous red and white striped hats as tall as their furry friend the Cat in the Hat, who also graced the party with his presence.
Children of the Miss-Lou gathered for fun rides, games, food and story time with local leaders Saturday outside the library.
The gallery above includes scenes from the festivities.