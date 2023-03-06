PHOTO GALLERY: Library hosts Seusstastic Birthday party

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — The cat in the hat was a huge hit at a Dr. Seuss Birthday Block Party Saturday at the Judge George W. Armstrong Library, and there’s no doubt about that.

Library staffers and volunteers sported fabulous red and white striped hats as tall as their furry friend the Cat in the Hat, who also graced the party with his presence.

Children of the Miss-Lou gathered for fun rides, games, food and story time with local leaders Saturday outside the library.

The gallery above includes scenes from the festivities.

