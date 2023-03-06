UPDATE: Natchez Fire Department faces busy Sunday afternoon fighting flames on Briel Avenue, Holiday Apartments Published 2:25 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

NATCHEZ — Firefighters spent a relatively short amount of time battling a Sunday afternoon blaze at 20 Briel Ave, Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said.

The fire sent billows of black smoke into the sky, visible from both sides of the Mississippi River but was contained mostly to the attic of the home, he said.

Everyone was OK, Arrington said.

“All of the occupants were able to exit the building before we arrived,” he said. “The fire was mostly in the attic area and did some damage to the roof of the home. I’m not sure of the complete extent of it.”

An hour into containing the blaze on Briel Avenue, Arrington said Natchez firefighters received another call from the Holiday Apartment complex, diverting their attention there. The apartment fire was contained mostly to a hallway and didn’t cause any major damage to the rest of the apartment, he added. The cause remains unknown, Arrington said, adding the State Fire Marshall is investigating it.

“It was a crazy three hours of fire calls,” he said.