Vidalia native punches ticket to 2023 National Senior Games Published 2:58 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

BILOXI — Vidalia native Raymond Cage continues to blaze record times and is working towards winning nationals in the senior games. He started his journey in 2021 by training and winning a spot to nationals held at Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2022 where he finished sixth in the 100m.

Cage placed first in the 50m and 100m at the Mississippi Senior Games held in Biloxi this weekend to advance to nationals in July. He set a personal record of 6.44 seconds in the 50m dash and 11.84 seconds in the 100m dash.

He will run with other senior athletes in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for the 2023 national games in July and is focusing on training now with his wife Angela Cage serving as his coach.

You can watch a submitted video of his run above and read more about his story here.