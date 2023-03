Ernest Lee Wilson Published 10:54 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

June 21, 1936 – March 6, 2023

MONTEREY – Funeral services for Ernest Lee Wilson, 86, of Monterey, LA will be held at Monterey First Baptist Church on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Bro. John Rushing officiating. Interment will follow at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.