LDWF agents cites another Catahoula man for recreational fishing violations Published 1:48 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a man for alleged recreational fishing violations in Catahoula Parish on Feb. 24.

Agents cited Johnny R. McLendon, 68, of Harrisonburg, for taking game fish using illegal methods and fishing lead nets in an area other than an over flow region.

Agents were on patrol when they located lead nets in Bushley Bayou that they believed were used for taking game fish. Agents setup surveillance on the area and observed McLendon fishing the nets and taking crappie from the nets on Feb. 24.

Agents made contact with McLendon and found him in possession of 21 crappie that were taken illegally with the lead nets.

Agents seized 21 crappie and donated them to a local charity.

Taking game fish using illegal methods and using lead nets in an area other than an over flow region brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense.

McLendon may also face civil restitution totaling $112 for the replacement value of the illegally taken crappie.

Agents involved in the case are Sgt. Jesse Davis, Corporal Eric Little and Agent Jamyson Loomis.