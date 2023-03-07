Mabel Lee McClain Campbell Published 11:00 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

July 11, 1925 – March 2, 2023

Mabel Lee McClain Campbell, a loving and devoted wife, and mother went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Henry Harvey Campbell and siblings of Natchez, MS, and Vidalia, LA, John Wesley (J.W.), Louise, Edith, Sarah, Thelma, and George.

Mrs. Campbell, born in Mound, Louisiana, was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. She was the daughter of Leon Clyde McClain and Fannie LaPearl George McClain and was born July 11, 1925. She worked at Bert’s Camera and Record Store in Delmont Village for many years and prior to that worked at Welsh and Levy in downtown Baton Rouge, and Blue Bell in Natchez, MS. Mrs. Campbell lived her life according to The Golden Rule. She was loved and respected by all who knew her. Thanks to the staff and residents at Whealdon Estates and the staff of IPC for your love and care.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Terry C. and Larry Hebert, Dan, and Becky Campbell, and Joan C. and Tim McElderry; grandchildren, Michelle H. Phillips (Jeff), Kristi M. Feller (Marc), Keith McElderry (Heather), and Kenneth McElderry (Jasmine); great grandchildren, Palmer Phillips, David McElderry, and James McElderry; many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Natchez City Cemetery.