Aplin leads Rebels to victory on the mound Published 11:25 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — Led by the pitching of Connor Aplin and the hitting of Chris Sewell, the Adams County Christian School Rebels rallied from an early four-run deficit to defeat the Centreville Academy Tigers 15-5 in five innings last Tuesday night.

Aplin went the distance and allowed five runs on seven hits. He also went 2-for-2 at the plate. Sewell was 2-for-2 at the plate with both base hits being triples to go with three runs batted in.

ACCS jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Centreville Academy responded with a five-run rally in the top of the second inning to take a 5-1 lead. However, the Rebels answered with an eight-run rally of their own in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good at 9-5.

“I thought the boys played well. We came out a little flat early on. A couple of miscues allowed them to score those five runs,” Rebels head coach Jake Winston said. “After that, we played well on both sides as far as offense and defense.”

The Rebels scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning and run-ruled the Tigers thanks to four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

As for Aplin’s performance on the mound, Winston said, “Connor was able to dial it in on the mound and gave us a good chance to win.”

Kayde Redmond was charged with the loss on the mound for Centreville Academy. The Tigers were led at the plate by Ace Sellers, who went 2-for-3, and Peyton Jones, who had a triple.

ACCS (4-3) next plays at Centreville Academy on Friday with the junior varsity game at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6 p.m.