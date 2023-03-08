Catherine Rebecca Stokes Published 5:42 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

May 11, 1933 – March 3, 2023

NATCHEZ — Ms. Catherine Rebecca Stokes (affectionately known as “Sweet”), age 89, of Natchez, passed away Friday afternoon, March 3, 2023, at Merit Health Natchez.

She was born May 11, 1933, in Clayton, Louisiana, to the late James “Jimmie” and Sarah Reynolds. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Roosevelt Stokes, Sr.; three daughters, Vernell Stokes, Shirley Ann Sherman and Lavonne Stokes; and her brother, Bobby Reynolds.

Email newsletter signup

Catherine is survived by three sons, Roosevelt Stokes, Jr. of Natchez, MS, Phillip Stokes, Sr. (Dedria) of Natchez, and Carl Lee Stokes Sr. of Charlotte, NC; one daughter, Sarah Lee Stewart of Federal Way, WA; one brother, Sylvester “Willie” Reynolds (Milagro) of Chicago, IL; and one sister, Lily Reynolds-Muller of Monroe, LA; a host of cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Zion Hill No. 1 Baptist Church. Prior to retiring, she devoted her life to caring for others while working as a Home Health Nurse. She enjoyed gardening, brisk morning and evening walks, sewing, baking, crocheting, attending church services and spending time with her family and friends.

Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Zion Hill No. 1 Baptist Church, with Reverend Joe Pickett officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery. Repast immediately following the burial, at The Warehouse, 500 LaSalle St. Natchez.