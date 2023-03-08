City calls special meeting Thursday to discuss potential litigation

Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By Jan Griffey

The Natchez city seal reflects the many cultures that influenced its formation and growth.

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen have called a special meeting for Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 115 S. Pearl St.

The agenda for the meeting calls for an executive session regarding an investigation and strategy session concerning potential or prospective litigation regarding a matter involving the city’s Recreation Department.

The public is not allowed to witness executive sessions.

Email newsletter signup

The meeting is streamed live on YouTube at youtube.com/@Cityof Natchez or on Facebook at facebook.com/cityofnatchezms.

More News

Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit make drug arrest; suspected Fentanyl found in 89 grams of seized Ecstasy

Lucky Natchez winner springs $70K win in Mississippi lottery

Former city inspector Paul Lloyd Dawes charged with lustful touching of a child

Natchez Preservation Commission meeting set for tonight has been moved to March 22

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    On Feb. 2, groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. Do you think he got it wrong this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections