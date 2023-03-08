City calls special meeting Thursday to discuss potential litigation Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen have called a special meeting for Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 115 S. Pearl St.

The agenda for the meeting calls for an executive session regarding an investigation and strategy session concerning potential or prospective litigation regarding a matter involving the city’s Recreation Department.

The public is not allowed to witness executive sessions.

Email newsletter signup

The meeting is streamed live on YouTube at youtube.com/@Cityof Natchez or on Facebook at facebook.com/cityofnatchezms.