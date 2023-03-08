Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 24-March 2:

Kenyon Miller charged with 2nd-degree arson. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Monday, Feb. 27:

Derrick Chatman, who was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery by a jury on the period of Feb. 9-11, 2023 in Judge Blackwell’s court, was sentenced on County I to serve 30 years, in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, with 15 years suspended, and 15 years to serve, and on Count II sentenced to serve 30 years, in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, with 15 years suspended and 15 years to serve. Both of these sentences are to run consecutively. The defendant shall not be eligible for parole, earned time, or early release, and shall serve his sentence day-for-day. The defendant shall register as a sex offender as required by law. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $250.00 prosecution fee.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 1:

Elijah Aneruin Hill, 23, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Reginald Rogers, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. No jail time assessed. Fine set at $773.75.

Vincent White, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Kelvin Tyrone Sims, 50, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Tuesday, Feb. 28:

Kelvin Vahons Johnson, 49, charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kenya Marquetti King, 19, charged with three counts of burglary: all but dwelling. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Kenya Marquetti King, 19, charged with aggravated assault. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jaquarus Terell Davis, 19, charged with three counts of burglary: all but dwelling. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Laura Elaine Swazy, 29, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 1:

Jaclyn Aswell, 28, Monterey, sentenced to two months of probation for possession of marijuana and a schedule II drug.

Desha Kiara Milligan, 24, Ferriday, sentenced to one year suspended with one year of probation upon payment of $452.50 for introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

Edward James Lott, 22, Ferriday, sentenced to two years suspended with two years probation with credit for 18 days served upon payment of $492.50 for accessory after the fact to armed robbery.

Willie Fortune, 26, Ridgecrest, fined $457.50 for driving while intoxicated, first offense. No bond set.

Guillermo Rodriguez, 69, Foxworth, fined $295 for speeding.

Jamien Green, 23, Ferriday, fined $335 for disturbing the peace.

Jadarrius Green, 28, Ferriday, fined $335 for disturbing the peace.

Demetriuc Milligan, 39, Ferriday, fined $335 for disturbing the peace.