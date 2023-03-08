Courthouse Records: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Adams County

Feb. 24-March 2

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

Estate of Elizabeth Myers Hodges.

Estate of Carolyn A/K/A Diane D. Tullos.

DHS — Darren Fleming.

DHS — Byron Galvin.

DHS — Devonte M. Williams Sr.

Cayman Gaines v. Patricia Ware.

Conservatorship of Charles R. Mayfield Jr.

Board of Supervisors Adams County MS v. Carpenter Holdings II, LLC.

Tammy Thompson v. Donald Calvin.

Divorces:

Brandon Brice Thomas and Adrian Montrell Thomas. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Johnny Joe Guice v. Crystal Michelle Singer.

Marriage license applications:

Jalen Marquii Thomas, 27, Arlington, Texas to Angel Mettiera Brooks, 26, Natchez.

Myles Elliott Labeth, 27, Belle Chasse, La. to Caroline Martin Panepinto, 24, Belle Chasse, La.

Deed transactions:

Feb. 23-March 1

Daniel R. Brown and Lydia R. Brown to Randy L. Blanton and Patricia R. Blanton, land commencing at a found 5/8” iron rod at the northwest corner of lot 19 Traceway Estates Subdivision.

Ashley Lashay Jones to Ashley Lashay Jones and Dominique J. Williams, lot 162 Montebello Subdivision.

WC Properties IV, LLC to Miss-Lou Properties, LLC, land beginning at the intersection of the southwesterly boundary of Franklin Street with the southeasterly boundary of Pine Street.

Mortgages:

Feb. 23-March 1

Maggie Elizabeth Brown to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, land beginning at the northeast corner of “B” and Rankin Streets.

Larry Dixon and Jesse H. Dixon to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 62 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision.

Crystal Green to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 6 Bertha Martin Subdivision.

WC Properties III, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, a portion of Somerset Plantation.

Miss-Lou Properties, LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land beginning at the intersection of the southwesterly boundary of Franklin Street with the southeasterly boundary of Pine Street.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, March 2

Civil cases:

Susie B. West Apartments v. Beatrice Robinson.

Lower Woodville Heights v. Cashea Coach

Concordia Parish

Feb. 24-March 2

Civil suits:

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. NXT Transportation, LLC.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Bobby Madison Sr.

Ronny Kaye Book v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Ronny Kaye Book v. Libby McGaha.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Elijah Banks.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. George Adam Faulk.

Succession of Lean Ann Parker Watson.

Faith Smith v. Gregory S. Sublett.

State of Louisiana v. Gregory S. Sublett.

State of Louisiana v. Wytavaion Tibbs.

Ke Mya Thompson v. Wytavaion Tibbs.

Porche Bowman v. Sharone Finister.

State of Louisiana v. Sharone Finister.

Shanique Davis v. Leonard Parker Jr.

State of Louisiana v. Leonard Parker Jr.

Daphanie Cooper v. Robert Dylan Mason.

State of Louisiana v. Robert Dylan Mason.

Hospital Service District No. 1. V. Netrina Alaine England.

Riverland Medical Center v. Netrina Alaine England.

Hospital Service District No. 1 v. Jerry Joe Griffin.

Riverland Medical Center v. Jerry Joe Griffin.

Hospital Service District No. 1 v. Russell Barkley Emfinger.

Riverland Medical Center v. Russell Barkley Emfinger.

Department Corrections Credit Union v. Lakiyah Walker.

Capital One v. Frank Dunning.

Divorces:

Lacy Jayne Welch v. Brandon Jacob Welch.

Karen J. Ables v. Christopher C. Ables.

David Cupit v. Lacie Cupit.

Marriage license applications:

Robert Albert Buckles III, 23, Vidalia to Emily Paige Guillot, 21, Vidalia.

Carson Lee Fulford, 18, Ferriday to Marley Brooke McCarthy, 18, Ferriday.

Charles Brandon Roberts Sr., 36, Vidalia to Candice Lacy Baxter, 33, Natchez, Miss.

Deed transactions:

Ronald E. Collins to John Baker Jr., 1.5 acres of lot 4 Lower Coosa Plantation; 0.25 acres, a portion of lot 4 Lower Coosa Plantation.

Shanfara Holdings, LLC to AFAQ, Inc., lots 1 and 2, Block No. 195 of the Town of Ferriday; a 1.24 acre tract of the Town of Ferriday.

Aden Grocery Holdings, LLC to AFAQ, LLC, lots 11 and 12, Block No. 40 of the Town of Ferriday.

Angle R. Rivera and Guadalupe Ortiz to Tresea Vangilder, lot 26 Gland Subdivision, First Development.

Susan Elaine Ellis and Donna Ellis to Pascha Cater Brown and James Victor Brown, lot 61 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.

Mortgages:

James Victor Brown and Pascha Cater Brown to Delta Bank, lot 61 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.

James Stanton Hazlip and Olivia Parker Hazlip to Delta Bank, lot 45 Lakeview Estates.

Clay T. Freeman and Leia M. Freeman to Delta Bank, lot 4 of the Otto Lancaster Property.

John Casey Young and Leigh Ann Chafton to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, all of lot 11 and the northeast one-half (1/2) of lot 10 Panola Plantation.