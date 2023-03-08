Crime Reports: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Nicholas Atori Webb, 41, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault/domestic violence and three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on simple assault/domestic violence charge. Bond set at $100.00 on first contempt of court charge, $300.00 on second contempt of court charge, and $677.50 on third contempt of court charge.

Email newsletter signup

Reports — Sunday

Scam on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on East Franklin Street.

Hit and run on Main Street.

Threats on Dumas Drive.

Suspicious activity on Abbott Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Creek Bend Road.

Theft on Main Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on Oakhurst Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Sexual assault/rape on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Assisting other agency on Duncan Park Road.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on Covington Road.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Simple assault on Clifton Avenue.

Fraud/false pretense on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Delta Bank/U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Maplewood Lane.

Traspassing on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Lost/stolen tag on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Accident on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Two intelligences report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on High Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on Eastwood Road.

Threats on Grant Street.

Property damage on Duncan Park Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Jacqueline Melissa Loy, 29, Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Miranda Danyelle Shell, 29, Freewoods Road Southwest, Roxie, on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Michael Lee Davis, 59, Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charges of no insurance, driving while license suspended, and lighting equipment requirements (motor vehicle). Released on $1,500 bond.

Crystal Senger, 47, Springfield Road, Vidalia, La., on charges of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) and telephone harassment. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Elisa Loteal Anderson 35, Lily Lane, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and child endangerment. Released on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Kaiser Lake Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Hidden Creek Lane.

Drag racing on Angie Lane.

Threats on Tubman Circle.

Theft on Myrtle Drive.

Theft on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Trespassing on Fredrick Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Sexual assault/rape on State Street.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Saturday

Intelligence report on Fairway Drive.

Trespassing on Redd Loop Road.

Domestic disturbance on Brookfield Drive.

Simple assault on State Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Fredrick Road.

Intelligence report on Benjamin Road.

Malicious mischief on Fredrick Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Steam Plant Road.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Domestic disturbance on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on Chance Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Friday

Civil matter on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Steam Plant Road.

Theft on James Brown Avenue.

Accident on Carthage Point Road.

Malicious mischief on Fieldview Drive.

Harassment on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Gadwall Court.

Intelligence report on Spokane Road.

Intelligence report on Sandy Creek Road.

Accident on West Wilderness Road.

Disturbance on Fieldview Drive.

Malicious mischief on Lower Woodville Road.

Threats on Nations Road.

Unwanted subject on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Andrew Banks, 24, 1973 LA 15, Clayton, probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Anthony Smith, 41, 749 Mooselodge Road, warrant for another agency (Acadia Parish). No bond set.

Shane McCloy, 34, 16220 Jay Road, Prarieville, driving while intoxicated (first offense), improper lane usage and speeding. Bond set at $2,310.

Arrests — Saturday

Henry Cockerham, 35, 273 BJ Road, court order. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Loose horses on Washington Heights Road.

Juvenile problem on Ralphs Road.

Shots fired on Smart Lane.

Disturbance on Hammett Addition Circle.

Criminal mischief on Cowan Street.

Warrant on Moose Lodge Road.

Disturbance on Green Acres Road.

Civil matter on Doty Road.

Suspicious person on Peach Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Fire on Hart Young Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 15.

Residence burglary on Louisiana Highway 900.

Public assistance on Doty Road.

Automobile accident on Country Club Road.

Disturbance on Second Street.

Criminal mischief on Lee Tyler Road.

Nuisance animals on Black Bayou Road.

Loud music on Mimosa Drive.

Disturbance on Pete Davis Road.

Disturbance on Doty Gardens Circle.

Reports — Friday

Road hazard on Louisiana Highway 65.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 565.

Disturbance on BJ Road.

Criminal damage to property on Vidalia Drive.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 3242.

Nuisance animals on Levens Addition Road.

Simple assault on Dr. Gibson Road.

Shots fired on Lee Tyler Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Brandon Trahern, 27, 479 eagle Road, Vidalia, bench warrant for failure to appear (three counts). Bond set at $1, 200.

Arrests — Friday

Andrew Brown, 33, homeless, simple battery. Bond set at $1,250.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Thomas Healy, 37, 113 Shady Lane, Ferriday, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.