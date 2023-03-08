Edward Louis Davis Sr.
Published 10:54 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023
April 8, 1950 – Feb. 23, 2023
NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Edward Louis Davis Sr., 72, of Natchez, who died February 23, 2023, will be at 10 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at United Baptist Church with Rev. Samuel Hunt officiating.
Burial will follow at United Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.
Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com