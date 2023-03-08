Ella M. Wallace Smallwood Published 5:35 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

July 28, 1928 – March 3, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Ella M. Wallace Smallwood, 94, of Natchez, who died Friday, March 3, 2023, in Jackson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Zion Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church with Pastor Birdon Mitchell officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Masks are required.

Ella was born on July 28, 1928, in Adams County, the daughter of Melissa Wallace and William Walter Wallace. She was a member of Zion Chapel A.M. E. Church.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Louis Butler, her second husband, Richard Smallwood, parents; son, Louis Matthew Butler, step-son, Richard Smallwood, Jr.; brothers: William Wallace, Harden Wallace, Nathaniel Wallace, Flynn Wallace and C. P. Wallace; sisters: Nannie Butcher, Luciella Causey, Roberta Ellis and Neva Dennis.

Ella leaves to cherish her memories: two sons: Calvin Butler (Aquetta) and Michael Smallwood (Angela); four daughters: Audrey Gladney, Connie Whitley, Sandra Davis (Glen) and Cynthia Earls (Elmo); grandchildren: Dexter Davis, James Gladney (Toya), Patrick Gladney, Demetrice Davis (Roshon), Kareem Davis (Jawanner), Adaryl Davis (Kim), Robert Whitley (Renisha), Debra McDuffie, Roderick Whitley, Darius Butler and Calvin Butler; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law: Vivian Wallace, Marquirette Wallace, Anna Noel, Emma Thompson; brothers-in-law: Augusta Smallwood and Johnny Smallwood and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com