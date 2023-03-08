Former city inspector Paul Lloyd Dawes charged with lustful touching of a child Published 11:25 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested Paul Lloyd Dawes, 75, 254 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Justice Court Judge Eileen Maher set a $25,000 bond for Dawes on Wednesday.

Dawes served for approximately 30 years as Natchez city inspector.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said his office began an investigation on March 5 in reference to allegations of molestation, touching of a child for lustful purposes.

He said it was reported to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on March 5 that on or about Aug. 1, 2021, Dawes had touched a child at his residence in Adams County.

Patten said further investigation led to the discovery of extensive evidence supporting probably cause, which led to the issuance of a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Dawes.

Dawes was taken into custody without incident, Patten said. At the time of the arrest, investigators served Dawes with a search warrant and recovered potential evidence.

Patten praised the work of his deputies and investigators.

“We have some of the best investigators in the state at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and I am proud of the job they are doing. Incidents like these are very traumatic for a victim. We commend victims when they come forward and will do everything in our power to seek justice for them,” Patten said.

He said due to the sensitive nature of the case and out of respect for the victim, no further information would be released.