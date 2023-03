James E. Malone Published 11:02 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Aug. 24, 1934 – March 2, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for James E. Malone will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Windy Hill #2 Baptist Church on Cranfield Road in Roxie under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home. A visitation will be held Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Please wear a mask.