James Snyder Jr.

Published 5:42 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Aug. 16, 1950 – Feb. 28, 2023

FAYETTE — Funeral Services for James “June” Snyder, Jr., 72, of Fayette, who died Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in Fayette, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Greater Faith Worship Center with Pastor David Jones officiating.

Burial will follow at the Fountain Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette Branch and on Saturday at 12 p.m. until service time at the church. Masks are required at both events.

James was born on August 16, 1950, the son of Cornella Monk Snyder and James Davenport Gales. He was a 1971 graduate of Jefferson County High School. James was retired from the Grand Gulf Nuclear Plant. He was a member of the Fayette First New Life SDA Church. He enjoyed painting, welding, and auto mechanic work.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna Carter Snyder; sisters, Rosie Thomas and Bessie Snyder; and one grandson, Rasheem Carter.

“June” leaves to cherish his memories; his sons, Jacob Snyder and William Carter; daughters, Chastity Coleman, Tamika Coleman, Felica Kaho, and Tiffany Carter; brother, Eddie Snyder; sisters, Dorothy Snyder and Bealuh Nunnery; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences made be sent to www.westgatefh.com.