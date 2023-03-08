Kaiser earns national SwingU honors Published 2:40 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

PERKINSTON — The Golf Coaches Association of America has launched a new national award, and Mississippi Gulf Coast’s Chase Kaiser stepped up to scoop up the first one.

Kaiser was named the SwingU College Player of the Month for NJCAA Division II after leading the Bulldogs to two wins in February. The sophomore from Natchez also won the Pearl River Invitational by five shots.

“That’s awesome,” Kaiser said. “There’s some very good company. To be the first is awesome. It means a lot to me. It’s always good to get recognition, and something like this is pretty cool.”

Email newsletter signup

Gulf Coast won that MACCC tournament in Pass Christian by an eye-popping 35 shots. Kaiser shot 4-over at the Coastal Alabama Invitational to finish seventh. The Bulldogs won that by four shots.

It didn’t count toward the award, but Kaiser also led Gulf Coast to the Warrior Invitational title Tuesday by winning his fifth career title. It’s his fourth of 2022-23, one off the record of five held by Grant Motter (2013-15) and Hayes Weathersby (2012-14).

“We’re thrilled to launch the SwingU College Player of the Month award in conjunction with the GCAA,” Charles Cox CEO of SwingU said. “And we’re excited to celebrate the achievements of these elite college golfers each month and look forward to developing long-term relationships with the GCAA membership.”

“The SwingU College Player of the Month is absolutely a wonderful thing for college golf with the opportunity to recognize our best players in all divisions each month,” said Charlotte head coach and GCAA president Ryan Cabbage. “Certainly, a huge thank you to SwingU for partnering with the GCAA as our title sponsor in giving this platform to showcase and recognize the many amazing players in all of college golf on a monthly basis.”