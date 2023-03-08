Lucky Natchez winner springs $70K win in Mississippi lottery Published 11:42 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — A Mississippi Match 5 player hit a $70,966.87 jackpot by matching all five numbers in the Tuesday, March 7 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at EZ Quik Stop in Natchez. The winning numbers drawn were 06-07-18-31-35. The jackpot for the Thursday, March 9, drawing has reset to $50,000.

All Mississippi lottery winners remain anonymous unless they choose to make their winnings public.

Email newsletter signup

The next drawing for the Lottery’s Green for Spring promotion is on March 13.

Prizes for each drawing include: $15,000 top prize; $10,000 for second prize; $7,500 for third prize; $5,000 for fourth prize and $4,000 for fifth prize.

Entry forms are available by scanning QR codes at play centers, retailer check-out screens, Lottery TV commercials and from special parade throws at the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade in Jackson on March 25. Additionally, Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a link every week to enter. All methods of entry direct players to the current draw date’s entry form.

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing tonight, March 8, is an estimated $31 million, with an estimated cash value of $15.8 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Friday, March 10, is an estimated $203 million, with an estimated cash value of $107.1 million.