Natchez Preservation Commission meeting set for tonight has been moved to March 22 Published 10:16 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — The city’s Preservation Commission, which typically meets the second Wednesday of each month at 5:15 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 115 S. Pearl St., has been moved to March 22 at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers. The postponement was necessary because of an illness.