Pretty Girls with Brains hosts inaugural Natchez Women Legacy Leaders Gala Published 5:47 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — In honor of women’s history month, Pretty Girls with Brains, a local nonprofit organization established to engage, empower, and educate young girls to become leaders locally and globally, is hosting its first annual Natchez Women Legacy Leaders Gala.

The gala will be held at the Natchez Convention Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 6 pm.

The black-tie fundraiser will include a silent auction, musical entertainment, spoken words, and the passing of the torch. Outstanding women of diverse backgrounds who have made and continue to make outstanding contributions to education, entrepreneurship, politics, journalism, broadcasting, medicine, law, religion, civil rights, and social and civic leadership will be recognized as honorees.

Executive Director Ashley Murray said, “The recognition of outstanding women in the Natchez Community is an opportunity for young girls to see the importance of education in reaching one’s goal in life.”

The gala’s ongoing goal is to support youth activities in the Miss-Lou community. Funds raised will allow teens to participate in scholarship opportunities, field trips to college fairs, museums, cultural excursions, and many other educational enrichment activities. The gala is expected to receive 200 people in attendance, and the teen participants are looking forward to the benefits of this event.

Honoree, Joyce Mathis said she “is happy to be a part of something that supports young people and offers leadership to those individuals who want to grow communities.”

Honorees for the event are:

● Sabrena Bartley, Religion and Community Services

● Lillian Edney, Civic and Social Services

● Leola Harris, Civil Rights and Singer

● Joyce Johnson, Education and Entrepreneurship

● Joyce Arceneaux-Mathis, Politics and Education

● Margaret Perkins, Radio and Broadcasting

● Lillie Blackmon Sanders, Law and Justice

● Flora Terrell, Journalism and Publication

● Myra Washington, Inspirational Singer

● Rita Winn – Medicine

Tickets can be purchased at All Occasions Fashion and Jewelry Accessories or online at Eventbrite.com. For additional information, contact Bettye Bell at 601-334-4104 or email bcmbell@yahoo.com or Ashley Murray at 601-870-9198, email ajmurry1@gmail.com.