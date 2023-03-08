Willie Scott Phillips Sr. Published 10:56 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Dec. 12, 1936 – March 6, 2023

Willie Scott Phillips, Sr. passed away Monday, March 6, 2023. He was 86 years old. Mr. Phillips was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Jackson, MS. He worked as a self-employed Civil Engineer for most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Lee Phillips and Mary Pearl Phillips; daughter, Cynthia Lea Phillips and sister, Mary Lee Lynch.

He is survived by his wife, Lois M. Phillips; sons, Willie Scott Phillips, Jr., Keith Phillips, and Jeff Phillips; brother, Ron Phillips; sister, Juanita Coleman; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Red Lick Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Southerland officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Stephens Cemetery.