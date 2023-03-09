Horace Harris lll Published 3:35 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

Oct. 11, 1941 – March 3, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Horace Harris III, 81, who departed this life on March 3, 2023, will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Daughter Zion Baptist Church in Natchez, with Reverend Stanford Cruel officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Cemetery in Natchez.

Visitation will be Friday, March 10, 2023, at Marshall’s Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and also Saturday morning between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, three children, two stepdaughters, 9 grandchildren, four brothers, two sisters, and a host of special nieces, nephews, and friends.

Floral arrangements can be ordered at local flower shops and tributes can be made through Marshall’s Funeral Home at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com.