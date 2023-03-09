James Albert Clay, Jr

Published 3:40 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

James Clay Jr.

July 19, 1954 – Feb. 28, 2023

Mr. James Albert Clay, Jr. of Moss Point, MS was born July 18, 1954, in Natchez, MS. He passed to eternal life on Feb. 28, 2023, in Gulfport, MS.

Funeral Services will be held at noon on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 3919 Machpelah Road, Moss Point, MS 39563, and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Mercy Seat Baptist Church, 997 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, MS 39120. Interment will be in Mercy Seat Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Unity Funeral Home, Moss Point, MS.

