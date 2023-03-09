Joseph Phillips Published 3:36 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

Jan. 17, 1956 – Feb. 25, 2023

“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast.” Ephesians 2:8-9

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Joseph Phillips, 67, of Ferriday, LA will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at New Morning Star Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home, 609 Alabama Avenue, Ferriday, LA 71334. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery with Pastor Danny Lewis officiating. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Phillips, son of Henry Hines and Addie B. Phillips was born in Ferriday and died at his residence. He was a retired certified welder.

Joseph believed in the Lord and confessed Him as his personal Lord and Savior. He was baptized from St. James Baptist Church in Frogmore, LA at an early age. He attended Ferriday High School where he excelled in basketball and received his diploma in Jackson, LA. He attended Technical College and became a certified welder. He worked for Long Beach Navy Shipyard in Los Angeles, CA for several years. He later moved to New Orleans where he was employed at the Avondale Shipyard.

Joe was known to his close friends and family as Hosea Phillippe. He was a loving father, a devoted son, a keen brother and virtuous friend to many. He was loved by his family, friends, and Maharishi to others.

He is survived by his mother of Ferriday and his father, of Flint, MI; two children, Starlin Hawkins and his wife, Jemekia of Ferriday; Cherelle Williams of Pearl, MS. Also Robert, Chauncery, Cynthia and Jackie, who were all reared as his siblings; his favorite aunt, Erma Skinner. Also cherishing his memories, a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family and friends.

Joseph’s life was blessed with love, jokes and plenty of laughter.

He is preceded in death by two brothers Jimmie and Henry, Jr., three sisters, Betty, Shirlie and Doris; and his grandparents.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com