Reward offered for individuals who snipped wires to lights at old Vidalia courthouse Published 10:53 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — It appears Vidalia may have a grinchy individual in its midst as it appears wires to decorative lights were cut intentionally outside the old courthouse.

Authorities are searching for those responsible for cutting the wires. A reward has been offered for reporting whoever is responsible.

“Will offer a reward for turning in the individual or individuals that cut some of our lights at the old courthouse,” the town shared on its social media page Thursday morning. “We are going through video looking for suspects.”

Email newsletter signup

This story will be updated with more information.