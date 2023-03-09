Reward offered for individuals who snipped wires to lights at old Vidalia courthouse

Published 10:53 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

This photo of wire cut on decorative lights was shared on the Town of Vidalia page on social media Thursday morning.

VIDALIA, La. — It appears Vidalia may have a grinchy individual in its midst as it appears wires to decorative lights were cut intentionally outside the old courthouse.

Authorities are searching for those responsible for cutting the wires. A reward has been offered for reporting whoever is responsible.

“Will offer a reward for turning in the individual or individuals that cut some of our lights at the old courthouse,” the town shared on its social media page Thursday morning. “We are going through video looking for suspects.”

Email newsletter signup

This story will be updated with more information.

More News

‘IT’S DISAPPOINTING’: Mayor upset by cut light wires volunteers worked hard placing 

Special Board of Aldermen meeting set for today has been canceled

Two-vehicle crash in Concordia Parish kills Florida woman

Pretty Girls with Brains hosts inaugural Natchez Women Legacy Leaders Gala

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    On Feb. 2, groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. Do you think he got it wrong this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections