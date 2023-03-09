Slovicka Shalon Thomas Published 1:32 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

July 30, 1975 – March 6, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Slovicka Shalon Thomas, 47, of Natchez, who died Monday, March 6, 2023, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 1 p.m. at New Hope-The Vision Center.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 12 p.m. until service time at the church. Masks are required.

Slovicka was born July 30, 1975, in Vicksburg, the daughter of Nora Coleman and John Tyler Sims. After graduating from high school, she received her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Development from the University of Southern Mississippi. Slovicka was an educator In the Concordia Parish School System. Mrs. Thomas was an Associate Pastor, volunteer with Gerald Owens House of Hope and member of the Joy Station Children’s Ministry. She enjoyed spending time with children and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her fraternal twin, Sophichi Shalon Sims; her maternal grandparents, Houston Granderson, Sr. and Adene Shelby Granderson and her paternal grandparents: Robert Tyler Sims and Susie Ware Sims.

Sovicka leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Willie Tyrie Thomas; mother and stepfather, Nora Sims Coleman (Walter); bonus children: Titus Thomas and Tynesha Thomas; brother, Keith Lamar Sims, and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com