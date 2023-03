Special Board of Aldermen meeting set for today has been canceled Published 12:47 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

NATCHEZ — The City of Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen have canceled its special meeting, which was called for today at 6 p.m.

No reason was given for the cancellation.

The meeting had been called in order for the board to get together and go into executive session to discuss and strategize over potential litigation involving the city’s Recreation Department.