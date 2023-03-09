Two-vehicle crash in Concordia Parish kills Florida woman Published 9:47 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — A Wednesday evening crash in Concordia Parish claimed the life of a Florida woman.

Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 425 at Washington Heights at approximately 8 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Tracy L. Sullivan of Brookville, Florida.

Initial investigation revealed that a 1999 Saturn SL2, driven by Sullivan and a 2013 GMC pickup truck towing a gooseneck utility trailer were traveling southbound on U.S. 425. As the GMC approached a private drive it began slowing in order to make a right turn.

For reasons still under investigation, Sullivan failed to slow down and rear-ended the GMC’s trailer. Sullivan, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

“While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state,” said LSP public affairs director Casey Wallace of Troop E. “Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.”

In 2023, Troop E Troopers investigated 11 crashes resulting in 12 fatalities.