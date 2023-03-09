Viola Patricia Jackson Published 3:36 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

June 24, 1959 – March 4, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Viola “Pat” Jackson, 63 of Natchez, who passed away on March 4, 2023, will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Greater St. James Baptist Church at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joseph Logan officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Elgin Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 12 p.m. until the service time at the church.

Viola, or “Pat” as she was affectionately known as, was born June 24, 1959, in Natchez, MS, to James Smith and Alberta Chatman.

She was preceded in death by: Alberta Chatman (Mother), James Smith (Father), Glenda Fay Smith (Sister), Clarence Pettis (Brother), Edna Connor Smith (Stepmother), “Pal” Lee Washington (Aunt), Maple King (Sister), Allen Yancy (Brother), Frank Russel (Brother), Charles Smith Jr. (Brother), Joseph Jackson (Father-in-Law), Susie Jackson (Mother-in-Law), Joseph Lee Coleman (Uncle), Louis Theodore Washington (Uncle), Laura Washington (Aunt), Louis Coleman (Uncle).

Pat leaves to cherish her memories: Larry Jackson of Natchez, MS (Husband), Sylvester Matthews Jr. of Natchez, MS (Son), Kimberly (Favian) Moore of Natchez, MS (Daughter), Jaylin Matthews of Natchez, MS (Grandson), Jaylin Davis of Natchez, MS (Grandson), Peyton Moore of Natchez, MS (Grandson), Gloria (Richard) Jackson of Natchez, MS (Sister-in-Law), Deshaun (Marinka) Jackson of Natchez (Nephew), Marilyn (Joe) Logan of Natchez, MS. (Sister-in-Law) Cortney Logan of Natchez (Niece), Sophia Grinnell of Brandon, Ms (Stepdaughter) Ariel Grinnell of Brandon, Ms (Granddaughter), Kierra Grinnell of Brandon, MS (Granddaughter), Ray Jackson of Natchez, MS (Brother-in-Law), Lionell Smith Sr. of DeRidder, LA (Brother), Jerrye Yancy of DeRidder, LA (Sister-in-Law), Kenn (Jackie) Jackson of Oklahoma City, OK (Brother-in-Law), Delores Smith of Indianapolis, IN (Sister-in-Law), Johnny Smith of Denver, CO (Brother-in-Law) and many other extended family, friends, coworkers and acquaintances.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.