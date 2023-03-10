Crime Reports: Friday, March 10, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Latasha Lenora Robinson, 33, 834 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $600.00.

Kamicia Quevette Robinson, 30, 71 Linden Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Michael Griffin, 63, 81 Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50 on first count and $477.50 on second count.

Arrests — Monday

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 38, 2826 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of seven counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $500.00 on first count, $523.75 on second count, $550.00 on both third and fourth counts, and $748.75 each on fifth, sixth, and seventh counts.

Martha Ann Owens, 66, 137 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of false pretenses. No bond set.

Kyser Nathaniel Edwards, 36, 7 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: illegal possession. No bond set.

Darrell Owens, 40, 4 Azalea Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $462.50.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Malicious mischief on Ram Circle.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Claiborne Street.

Hit and run on Liberty Road.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Intelligence report on Millette Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Theft on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Brenham Avenue.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Junkin Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Monday

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on North Shields Lane.

Hit and run on Highland Boulevard.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two accidents on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Abbott Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Place.

Abandoned vehicle on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Paul Lloyd Dawes, 75, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of touching child for lustful purpose by person. Held without bond.

Fairy Danyelle Johnston, 48, Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond.

Marcus Lorenzo McDonald, 47, Hampton Court, Natchez, on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking a controlled substance – MDMA, and sale of methamphetamine. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Juan Pendergrass, 41, Morgan Avenue, Natchez, on charge of lunacy. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Providence Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Sexual assault/rape on Wisteria Lane.

Theft on Cardinal Drive.

Traffic stop on Hobo Forks Road.

Property damage on Pineview Drive.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Assisting motorist on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Alexander Road.

Reports — Monday

Unwanted subject on Frederick Road.

Reckless driving on Traceway Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Morgan Avenue.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Palestine Road.

Traffic stop at U.S. 84 Prison.

Traffic stop at Natchez Market 2.

Disturbance on Campbell Road.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Allen Carter, 24, 149 Skipper Drive, warrant for another agency.

Kenya King, 19, 195 Carolina Ave., bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $10,200.

Kevin McAlister, 44, 751 Doty Road, probation violation seven-day sanction. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Billy Ray Lowery Jr., 43, 1211 Plum St., domestic abuse battery by strangulation. No bond set.

Devon Collins, 20, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, aggravated battery warrant.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Loose horses on Robert Lewis Drive.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana Highway 600.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Aggravated assault on Eagle Road.

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana Highway 15.

Suspicious person on Gibson Road.

Automobile accident on Ralphs Road.

Unwanted person on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Levens Addition Road.

Suspicious person on Morris Road.

Unwanted person on Doty Road.

Disturbance on Bingham Street.

Reports — Monday

Residence burglary on Lee Street.

Theft on Flagherty Road.

Suspicious person on Lincoln Avenue.

Disturbance on Smart Lane.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Johnny Jordan, Jr., 43, 410 Cedar St., cruelty to a juvenile (four counts).