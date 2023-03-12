Crime Reports: Sunday, March 12, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Brenham Avenue.

False alarm on Brevenna Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Theft on Oakwood Lane.

Disturbance on South Wall Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Parkway Baptist Church.

Traffic stop on Old Cemetery Road.

Accident on Brenham Avenue.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on North Union Street.

Intelligence report on Martins Lane.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Breaking and entering on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Government Fleet Road.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Clifton Avenue.

Theft on Watkins Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at County Pie.

Disturbing the peace on Margaret Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Tyler Dewayne Gaines, 23, Rand Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary; all but dwelling. Released on $5,000 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Courtney Danielle Owens, 26, Village Square Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Suspicious activity on Greenfield Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on Morgantown Road.

Theft on Canal Street.

Theft on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on East Kirby Road.

Civil matter on State Street.

Disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Aggravated assault on Azalea Lane.

Theft on Mazique Lane.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Southmoor Drive.

Theft on South Sunflower Road.

Civil matter on Marshall Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Stolen vehicle on Rice Road.

Missing person on Lower Woodville Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Andrew Brown, 33, homeless, Vidalia, simple burglary. No bond set.

Amber Gordon, 36, 149 Ralph Road, Vidalia, bench warrant for failure to appear, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property. Bond set at $3,050.

Arrests — Thursday

Rashad P. Ruthland, 25, 113 Elm St., Vidalia, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $2,200.

Cardrick Hawkins, 24, 194 Crestview Drive, Ferriday, domestic abuse (strangulation) and child endangerment. Bond set at $60,000.

Arrests — Wednesday

Otis Jackson, 54, 136 Doyle Road, Vidalia, probation violation. No bond set.

Allen Carter, 24, 149 Skipper Drive, Ferriday, warrant from another agency. No bond set.

Kenya King Jr., 19, 195 Carolina Ave., Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $10,200.

Kevin McCallister, 44, 751 Doty Road, Ferriday, probation violation.

Reports — Friday

Fight on Ralphs Road.

Residence burglary on Ralphs Road.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 568.

Reports — Thursday

Domestic violence on Crestview Drive.

Unwanted person on Lower Levee Road.

Nuisance animals on Vidalia Drive.

Disturbance on Burl Roberts Road.

Loose horses on Robert Lewis Drive.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Civil matter on Pear Street.

Loose horses on US 84.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Miscellaneous call on Black Bayou Road.

Disturbance on Eagle Road.

Fire on Turner Road.

Disturbance on Stephens Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on US 84.

Disturbance on Doyle Road.

Loose horses on Louisiana Highway 131.

Warrant on Louisiana Highway 15.

Simple assault on US 84.

Criminal mischief on Peach Street.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Fight on Burl Roberts Road.

Loose horses on Louisiana Highway 565.

Alarms on Lakeshore Drive.

Automobile accident at Sharps Bod Shop.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 900.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Accident on Louisiana Highway 425.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 568.