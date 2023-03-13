Louis Jones Published 2:11 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

FERRIDAY – Louis Jones, a native of Lismore, LA and a resident of Ferriday, LA, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the age of 88. He was a retired lumber mill worker and carpenter. His sense of humor, wit, and compassion for everyone will be dearly missed.

Mr. Jones is survived by daughters, Velma M. Jones (Keith) of Prosper, TX and Barbara L. Townsend of Bakersfield, CA; sisters, Marie Williams, Ella Townsend, and Annie Boyd all of Ferriday, LA; grandchildren, Adrienne Jones of Frisco, TX, Courtney Isaac of Bakersfield, CA and four great-grandchildren Madison, Mackey Jr, Lexington and Carter; and a host of nieces and nephews. Acknowledgment to a special angel, Ms. Wendell Jefferson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pinkey A. Jenkins and Milton S. Rourke; sisters, Mary Lee and Mary Lou; brothers, Lawrence, Henry, and twin, Joe,

Church Funeral Services, Baton Rouge, in charge of arrangements.