Marchbanks comes in clutch for Rebels Published 2:26 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

CENTREVILLE — Crews Marchbanks delivered in the clutch for Adams County Christian School with a two-run triple in the top of the seventh inning as the Rebels held on for a 6-5 come-from-behind win over the Centreville Academy Tigers last Friday night.

The score was tied at 4-4 after six innings of play. Then in the top of the seventh, ACCS was able to get two runners on before Marchbanks came through with his big-time extra-base hit to give the Rebels a 6-4 lead.

“I’m proud of them for competing and finding a way to win at the end. I think we needed it, especially before district gets here,” Rebels head coach Jake Winston said. “I thought we got off to a slow start, but we were able to play well at the end of the game.”

Email newsletter signup

Tyson Young got the win in relief for ACCS as he went the final two innings on the mound. Young allowed one unearned run in the bottom of the seventh inning, two hits and no walks to go with two strikeouts.

Jack Krevolin was the starting pitcher for the Rebels and he allowed four runs, three of them earned, on seven hits to go with eight strikeouts and just one walk over five solid innings.

“I think going into it he knew he had to go deep into the game. He’s one of our two seniors,” Winston said. “He faced some kids that can swing the bat. He was pitching from the stretch a lot and he was able to limit the damage when he needed to.”

Winston added that he was proud of the effort Krevolin put forward and how he battled for his team. He then said that Krevoln gave ACCS a chance to win the game.

Krevolin, Young, and Connor Aplin led the Rebels at the plate as each of them went 2-for-4. Marchbanks’ triple was their only extra-base hit of the game.

“I was proud of the way they competed and battled and found a way to win at the end of the game,” Winston said.

Both teams scored one run in the first inning before ACCS took its first lead of the game thanks to a three-run rally in the top of the third inning for a 4-1 lead. However, Centreville Academy responded with one run in the bottom of the third inning and two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie game at 4-all.

The Tigers were led by Wyatt Roy, who went 2-for-4 with a double, as well as Ethan Dawson and Peyton Jones, each of whom also went 2-for-4. Caden Bell contributed with a double.

Kayde Redmond was charged with the loss on the mound for Centreville Academy after allowing two runs, both of them earned, on three hits with one strikeout and one walk as he went the final two innings for the Tigers.

ACCS (5-3) traveled to Woodville to take on Wilkinson County Christian Academy with the junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:30 p.m.