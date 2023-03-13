New pastor and family at Stanton Baptist Published 3:07 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — Having survived COVID sitting in the parking lot, listening to interim pastors on a microphone, and finally returning to services in the sanctuary, Stanton Baptist Church, Natchez, is fortunate to have Benji Pyeatt, an evangelist from Bogue Chitto, to fill the pulpit as the full-time pastor.

He served as one of the interim preachers for the last year, during which time a bond with him and his wife, Ellen, and family of four: Gracie and Grayson, 15, Finley, 8, and Anne Patrick, 6, was established and the church voted to ask him to be the new pastor.

To express the love of the congregation and to welcome them into the church family, a celebration was held on Feb. 26 in the form of an old-fashioned meal and pounding to help fill the cupboards in the recently refurbished parsonage.

Benji was called to the ministry at the age of 12, and after graduating from Copiah-Lincoln Community College in 2001, he received his Bachelor of Christian Ministry in 2011 from Leavelle College.

He has been a minister and youth minister at several churches since 2006. He has owned and operated his own painting business since 2007.

During the year he filled the pulpit on an interim basis, Benji bonded with the members and developed a fellowship to carry out the church mission, which was established with the former pastor, the Rev. Steve Purvis, who retired after 37 years as pastor.

The Biblically-founded mission includes directing members to active service, and the church members welcome each person who wants to find a church home.

To quote Stanton Baptist’s new pastor: I only desire to see people come to a place of repentance and make Jesus Lord of their life …. This begins the discipleship process by which people reproduce as they experience how good and gracious our God really is.”

As a disciple of Jesus said, “Come and see.”

Stanton Baptist is located at 1303 U.S. 61 North, Natchez.