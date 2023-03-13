Pets of the week: Bailey, Macadamia, Sofie and Lucky need loving homes Published 3:50 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

First up is this beautiful young lady, Bailey. She is a hound mix, and only six months old. Bailey is on the small size, only weighing 33 pounds. She is already spayed and vetted. She enjoys playing with the other smaller dogs and, of course, loves her sofa time. Bailey is adoption ready and ready for a loving home. Come visit Bailey today at Concordia PAWS shelter, 1212 First St., Ferriday. Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. A play lot is available for a meet and greet. A fenced yard is a must to keep pets safe.

Next is Macadamia. Just look at that gorgeous face. He is about 5 months old and was brought to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society shelter as a stray. Macadamia is very playful and a sweetheart. He needs someone to run and play with that has that energy. Macadamia is so patiently waiting for his furever family.

Next is Sofie. She was brought to the NACHS shelter as a stray. She is about 2 1/2 years old. Sofie is very quiet, mellow, and very sweet. She is desperately awaiting a furever family or a foster family. Come meet Macadamia and Sofie at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. The shelter is open for visitation Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Last, but not least, is Lucky is a 7-month-old, neutered male kitty that is friendly, affectionate, playful and ready to become your next great family pet. He is fully vaccinated and negative for FIV and FeLV. Lucky is available for adoption through Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue and is currently at the Petsense in Vidalia, Louisiana, where you can go meet him (and other adoptable cats) during their normal business hours.